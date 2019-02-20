Ryan Heine’s buzzer-beating three in overtime sent Shawnee’s boys’ basketball team home with a 47-44 win over Camden. Connor Deveney had 23 points including the game-tying three as time expired in regulation to tie it at 42 going into overtime. The Renegades are now 13-12 after starting out 4-11. Heine finished with nine points. Camden’s Taquon Woodley and Ethan Tarte both had double-doubles in points and rebounds.
Mattia Morini’s career night helped Bishop Eustace defeat Eastern, 66-62. Morini scored 27 points, and the Crusaders were able to outscore the Vikings by six in the fourth quarter to get back to .500.
Haddonfield won its 14th game in a row, defeating Lenape, 63-43. The Bulldogs ran away in the third quarter, hitting five three pointers and went into the fourth quarter with an 18-point lead. Dan Fleming tallied a game-high 23.
After being down by six at halftime, Florence held off Pemberton, 61-60. The Flashes limited the Hornets to just seven points in the third quarter.
Rancocas Valley handed Cinnaminson its third consecutive loss with a 64-63 win at home. The Red Devils were propelled by a 24-point second quarter that gave them a 36-30 lead going into halftime. Damilola Mosaku and Javontae Jones combined for 33 points. The Pirates’ Ahmad Gantt led all scorers with 18.
Kingsway got back in the win column, handling Gloucester 69-51, after losing its previous three games. Jaelin Keels led all scorers with 24 points. Alex Odom had 20.
Hakim Melvin notched 22 points to give Cherry Hill West a 63-55 win against Winslow Township in a game that the Lions never trailed.
Steady scoring lifted Delsea, 61-48 over Pitman, as Kobey Evans and Javon Gordon had 14 points apiece. Tristan Cornish and Trey Simmons followed with 13 each.
Audubon used a strong first half to defeat Barnegat, 54-47. Dylan Trow scored 17 for the Green Wave.
Moorestown edged out Burlington City 61-59 in a back and forth battle. Nick Cartwright-Atkins led all scorers with 23 points. Deonte Woodbury had 20 for the Blue Devils.
Gateway limited Salem Tech to just 22 points in its 45-22 win.
Emily Johns scored a team-high 26 points and tallied her 1,000th career point with a three in Washington Townships 49-16 victory over Woodrow Wilson. Johns is the 16th player in school history to reach the milestone.
Holy Cross beat Maple Shade, 51-40, thanks to a 17-7 third quarter. The Lancers were led behind Victoria Sciortino’s 18 points. Taylor Martin had a game-high 24.
Eliana Santana poured in a career-high 36 points in Camden Catholic’s 64-44 road victory over Seneca. The Irish took a commanding 32-14 going into halftime and have clinched a share of the Olympic Conference National Division Championship.
Moorestown Friends powered its way over Riverside, 58-27. The Foxes held the rams to under double digits in every quarter. Veyoni Davis tallied 20 points and teammate Bella Runyan had 18.
Maddie McCracken’s 29 points weren’t enough for Wildwood, who fell to Deptford, 60-42. Katie Morrison notched 22 points and added five steals as Leah Giles followed with a double-double with 10 points and 10 assists for the Spartans.
Elizabeth Shover and Ashanti Taylor combined for 37 points as Palmyra handled Bordentown, 51-24. The Panthers led 30-14 at halftime.
Hammonton routed Woodstown, 49-22, holding the Wolverines to three points in the first quarter and just two in the fourth. Jada Thompson netted 20 points in the win.
Holly Wetzel’s nine points led all scorers in New Egypt’s 30-29 road win against Delran.
Pitman came out of the gate hot, outscoring Cumberland 22-4 in the first quarter. The Panthers would hold on, 51-39, as Olivia Nolan had 20 points and eight rebounds.
Clearview moved to 18-5, handling Gloucester, 50-24. Julia Cerone recorded 11 points for the Pioneers while Chloe Bennett’s 12 led all scorers.
Triton’s eight-game skid came to an end as it beat Clayton, 70-43. Clippers’ Rahzirah Blocker and Mustangs’ Jordan Carty lit up the box score, combining for more than half of the total points scored. Blocker had 32, Carty had 34.
Pennsville moved to 13-12 after its 64-51 win against LEAP Academy. Lancers’ Brazil Harvey-Carr’s 39 points led all scorers. Hannah Cooksey scored 21 for the Eagles. Caroline Zullo netted 17.
Cherokee took a commanding 28-13 lead against Shawnee at halftime, leading the Chiefs to their 53-39 victory. Alexa Therein had a game-high 18 points.
Danielle Jeffreys’ 24 points guided Williamstown past Glassboro, 70-37. Nine different players scored for the Braves.