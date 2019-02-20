Ryan Heine’s buzzer-beating three in overtime sent Shawnee’s boys’ basketball team home with a 47-44 win over Camden. Connor Deveney had 23 points including the game-tying three as time expired in regulation to tie it at 42 going into overtime. The Renegades are now 13-12 after starting out 4-11. Heine finished with nine points. Camden’s Taquon Woodley and Ethan Tarte both had double-doubles in points and rebounds.