Four years earlier, they stood on the same court, holding trophies as eighth-graders for the Catholic Partnership Schools team.
On Thursday night, they stood in virtually the same spot after the penultimate home game of their high school careers.
“It’s amazing -- four years went so fast,” Paul VI senior Hartnel Haye said.
Haye and Tyshon Judge, who have been teammates since their grammar-school days in Camden, combined to lead Paul VI to a 70-46 victory over visiting Bishop Eustace in the quarterfinals of the Non-Public South quarterfinals.
Playing before a near-capacity crowd that included a massive, blue-clad Paul VI student section, Haye and Judge combined for 37 points for second-seeded Paul VI (24-3).
Judge, a senior guard, scored 19 and controlled the game’s pace as the Eagles’ primary ball-handler. Haye a senior swingman, scored 18 with eight rebounds.
Junior Andrew Harrell bounced off the bench to score 13 and sophomore Jalen Boyd-Savage set the tone for the night with a thunderous first-quarter dunk as Paul VI advanced to face third-seeded Red Bank Catholic (20-7) in Saturday’s sectional semifinals.
The duo helped Paul VI break out quickly as Judge lofted an alley-oop pass that Haye converted into a dunk and a 14-8 lead midway in the first quarter, igniting a sustained roar from the Paul VI fans.
“I like our teamwork, our energy, our defense, our passion,” Judge said. “We’re trying to go all the way.”
Paul VI is loaded with young players such as Boyd-Savage and fellow sophomore starters Wisler Sanon and Jordany Pierre, among others.
Haye and Judge are the only seniors in the regular rotation, so these games have taken on added significance for the long-time close friends.
“We’re trying to do all we can to go as far as we can,” Haye said. “I think we’re ready to make a run.”
Paul VI broke the game open with a 22-6 surge in the second quarter. The Eagles’ defensive pressure, transition offense and three-point shooting – with Haye, Judge, Boyd-Savage and Harrell all connecting from beyond the arc – proved tough to match for 10th-seeded Bishop Eustace (14-12).
“When we shoot like that, we’re pretty good,” Paul VI coach Tony Devlin said.
Senior Mattia Morini scored 10 with eight rebounds in his final game for Bishop Eustace while junior Matt McCaffrey made a trio of three-pointers and finished with 12 for the Crusaders.
Devlin said Haye and Judge are a “good story” because they played in a tournament at Paul VI as eight-graders, enrolled in the school and have guided the program back to South Jersey prominence.
The buzz around the team is loud and clear. The Paul VI student section filled the entire section of bleachers behind one basket.
Haye and Judge have one more game before the home fans, since the sectional final would be at a neutral site.
“It’s sad,” Judge said of playing his last home game on Saturday. “I loved it here. The fans, we really appreciate them. Their energy, the way they cheer, they are the reason we play the way we do.”
Bishop Eustace 11 6 11 18 -- 46
Paul VI 14 22 10 24 -- 70
BE: Mattia Morini 10, David Cross 4, Matt McCaffrey 12, Dan Swallow 5, Christian Tomasco 1, Matt Kempter 6, John Stone 2, Jack McConnell 2, Amiri Atkins 4.
PVI: Hartnel Haye 18, Tyshon Judge 19, Wisler Sanon 7, Jalen Boyd-Savage 9, Jordany Pierre 2, Andrew Harrell 13, Collin Spering 2.