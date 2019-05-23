The best sunscreen is the one that you will feel comfortable using day in and day out. It’s a personal preference. You can use a fancy one, such as the top-rated (per Consumer Reports) La Roche-Posay Anthelios, but it will set you back $36 a bottle. There are many brands that Consumer Reports rated almost as good but at a cost of less than $10, including Equate, Bullfrog, and Coppertone sunscreens. I buy all my own sunscreen (no free samples for me, so you can trust me, no conflicts), and for me, it’s simply not worth the extra expense to get the fancy stuff. But for some people, it may be worth the finer textures and easier application.