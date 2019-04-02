Let’s say, for example, that you have just been told by your doctor that you have high cholesterol, and you should take a lipid-lowering medicine. Many times after giving this advice in my own practice, the response I hear is, “OK — you’re the doctor.” While I am grateful for the vote of confidence, I would rather be sure that the treatment plan balances both standard of care, and my patient’s well-informed choice. Too often, people don’t take their cholesterol or blood pressure medicine because they feel fine without it. Patients who really understand what the drugs are for are more likely to take them consistently and reap the benefits.