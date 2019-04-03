The study authors used an antiviral drug that is effective against all of the half-dozen forms of hepatitis C. At $75,000 for a 12-week course, it is more expensive than other drugs that work against just one type. But its versatility meant that it could be given promptly, without waiting for tests to determine the type of virus. And since it was given for just four weeks, the actual cost was $25,000, Woolley said.