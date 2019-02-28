Last week, he sat in his office – his red tie covered with skeletons playing sports – at an opportune time for an FOP progress update. The Mutter Museum of the College of Physicians of Philadelphia on Thursday unveiled the skeleton of Carol Orzel, who became Kaplan’s first FOP patient in 1984. After she died last year, Kaplan helped fulfill her wish to join Harry Eastlack, who died in 1973 at age 39 of FOP, and whose skeleton is displayed at the museum.