People with intellectual disability and complex medical needs will require care throughout their lives. While some of the 5 million individuals in the U.S. with intellectual disability can live fully integrated lives in the community with minimal supports, 2 to 3 percent have complex medical and behavioral needs, are unable to perform self-care activities, lack the ability to communicate their wants and needs in an effective manner, and also may have health conditions that require on-going and immediate access to medical care.