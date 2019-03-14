An immediate benefit that comes to mind is drug treatment. There are several ideas in that field. One is that it matters when a drug is given to a patient. We want to get the largest benefit for the patient, and the lowest risk of any side effects. One very nice example we already know about is cholesterol-lowering drugs, statins. There, the evidence points to giving these drugs in the evening. We know the cholesterol-making enzymes in the human body are most active during the night, so it makes sense to give the drug that inhibits the making of cholesterol before you go to sleep.