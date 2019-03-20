The 22-foot ceilings, sound-absorbing materials, soothing colors, and tall, wide windows that bring in natural light can help calm students with sensory issues. The water is kept at a warm 88 to 89 degrees to make sure no one is cold during the lessons. A splash pad located at one end of the pool deck can help acclimate students who are tentative about getting into the water. The splash pad also acts as incentive to encourage students when it is time to get out of the pool.