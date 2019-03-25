Just like the Northeast location, the Newtown menu will include only pizzas (as well as stromboli versions) and a few salads. Among the varieties are the classic red, which starts with sliced mozzarella topped with sauce; the funghi, which is topped with assorted mushrooms, shredded mozzarella and gorgonzola cheese, and white truffle oil; and the PAG, a thin-crust white pizza with slices of pear, shredded mozzarella, gorgonzola crumbles, arugula, and white truffle oil.