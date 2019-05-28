Chef Bobby Saritsoglou, who stepped out of the kitchen of Center City’s Opa two years ago, is back in the business.
On Friday, May 31, he and his wife, Christina Kallas-Saritsoglou, founder of Philly AIDS Thrift in Queen Village, go the solo-restaurateur route with Stina, a BYOB at 1705 Snyder Ave., just off West Passyunk Avenue in South Philadelphia.(Yes, she’s the namesake.)
The 24-seater has an open kitchen at the rear focused on a wood-fired Morello Forni oven that is the restaurant’s only cooking implement. Kallas-Saritsoglou did the interior much like the couple’s nearby home. Think "auntie’s parlor,' with cool objets d’art and random pictures found in thrift shops. You’ll also see dozens of reclaimed and repurposed doors, door panels, windows, and window panes through the dining room.
Though “pizzeria” is part of the name and branding, this is no parlor. Food runs the Mediterranean, with a big stop in Turkey.
His menu includes kefta kebab and chicken kebab, chicken shawarma (spit-roasted behind the counter), fire-roasted cauliflower, fattoush salad, house-made pastas (including manti, lasagna, and spaghetti with mussels), and pide (the topped Turkish bread).
Neighborhood groups can use the space on Mondays and on mornings and afternoons for meetings and events.
Opening hours are 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Starting June 4, Stina will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday to Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.