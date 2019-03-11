A new app promises to act as “Yelp for conservatives,” guiding supporters of President Donald Trump to eating establishments where they will be safe from being discriminated against or harassed for their political beliefs.
Creator Scott Wallace told Fox & Friends that the 63red Safe app was created in response to reports of Trump administration officials being confronted in public, such as a June incident in which press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was asked to leave a Virginia restaurant.
It is unclear, however, whether any Philadelphia-area restaurants are on the safe list. As of Monday morning, the app wasn’t working; 63red.com cited heavy traffic as the cause.
The app, which is free, prompts users to answer questions about establishments that will determine whether they are categorized as “safe” or “unsafe.” The questions include whether the restaurant serves guests “of every political belief,” if it allows legal concealed carry, whether it will “protect” its customers from political attacks, and if the establishment avoid politics in its ads and social media.
The app’s rules caution that users will be banned for “being a jerk,” but adds that “most conservatives are generally cool, so we’re really not worried.” It concludes with saying, “Enjoy yourself, and show everyone the noble stuff conservatives are made from.”