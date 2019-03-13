The site at 16th and JFK Boulevard is the future home of Loveluck, the newest project by Valerie Safran and Chef Marcie Turney, the team responsible for Washington Square West restaurants Bud & Marilyn’s, Barbuzzo and Lolita. The couple on Wednesday were joined by city officials, architects and others who gathered at the building to formally announce the project, which Mayor Jim Kenney said would turn the park into a fine-dining destination.