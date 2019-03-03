Mark Capriotti and Mark Corpus of ReAnimator Coffee Roasters plan to add a full-service pizzeria and bakery to their flagship cafe at 310 W. Master St. in Kensington, expanding into the neighborhood just north of Girard Avenue that is exploding with new residential and retail development.
Among the forthcoming food options: Pizzeria Beddia, the new home of dough whisperer Joe Beddia, will open this spring three blocks away, at Front and Master Streets. Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook have a Zahav-ish restaurant on the way (no timeline available), also three blocks away, at Howard and Thompson Streets.
At ReAnimator, a dining room — operating under a name that has not been determined — will be built in the back of the existing cafe, which will remain open, as-is, during development and construction. Opening is at least six months away.
Capriotti told me that they’re bringing on a specialist in baking, especially pastries and naturally leavened pizzas. He declined to identify the baker.
Once the shop’s wood-fired oven is installed, the cafe will add breads and pastries at breakfast and lunch, and there will be grab-and-go options. The sit-down, full-service restaurant, boasting what Capriotti called a “fun, affordable wine list that’s not your standards” and a menu of pizzas and other shareable plates, will follow about a month afterward. “We intend to aim it for groups of people — friends or families,” he said.
This project is a ReAnimator production. Capriotti and Corpus also own a piece of Res Ipsa, the all-day Italian BYOB at 2218 Walnut St. and Hello Donuts, fixing to open a shop at Frankford Avenue and Amber Street in a few months.
Stay tuned.