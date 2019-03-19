Philly’s Questlove, a well-known food enthusiast, is going back to his roots, with a veggie twist.
The Roots percussionist is launching his own Philly cheesesteak — but his is made with Impossible meat, the vegan, plant-based protein known for its textural and visual resemblance to the real thing.
“Questlove’s Cheesesteak” lands at Citizens Bank Park on opening day, March 28, where it will be available for the rest of the season during games and concerts. It also will be sold at 40 Live Nation venues across North America this summer, including The Met and the BB&T Pavilion.
Questlove, who has said he follows a vegetarian diet, first tried Impossible meat in 2015, according to a statement from Live Nation. Two years later he became an investor in the Silicon Valley company, Impossible Foods. Last summer, he fed a prototype of the Impossible cheesesteak to friends and family in the VIP tent at the annual Roots picnic, and said many thought it was real meat.
“To have the Phillies and Live Nation as our initial partners is great as it speaks to my love for my hometown of Philadelphia combined with my love of music,” he said in a statement. “However, the goal for this product is to create a global network of restaurants, venues, and retail locations where Questlove’s Cheesesteak can be purchased.”
It’s not Questlove’s first foray into the food industry. Last year he released a line of fancy popcorn seasonings and avocado oil spray with Williams-Sonoma. In 2013, he collaborated with restaurateur Stephen Starr on a food stand in New York, which has since closed. He was also nominated for a James Beard award for his 2016 book, Something to Food About.