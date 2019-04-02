Parks on Tap, billed as Philadelphia’s traveling community beer garden, will be back for its fourth season, running for 23 weeks from April 24 through Sept. 29.
The family friendly Parks on Tap, created by Fairmount Park Conservancy, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation, and FCM Hospitality, will pick up four different locations this year: Historic Rittenhouse Town (Wissahickon), Fisher Park (Olney), McMichael Park (East Falls), and the Discovery Center (East Fairmount Park).
It will travel to a different Philadelphia park on a Wednesday and stay through Sunday, offering a menu of food and drinks overseen by chef Justin Koenig of Craft Hall. All locations will include seating and tables, games, and temporary restrooms. A portion of the proceeds raised from Parks on Tap go to support the participating parks.