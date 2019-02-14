My Daughter’s Kitchen cooking program was built by these dedicated volunteers, but it could not have grown and flourished without the support and funding of Vetri Community Partnership, the nonprofit started by Marc Vetri and Jeff Benjamin. The staff there formalized and perfected the structure of the classes I started at St. Martin De Porres in 2013; coordinating the schools and volunteers and nurturing the growth of the program all along the way. Last December, however, the Vetri nonprofit decided to discontinue its support after this semester. I thank them for all they have done. I am currently in discussions with other nonprofits, foundations and funders to make sure this valuable program continues. I welcome your suggestions and ideas.