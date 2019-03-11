We skipped ahead this week to make shakshouka, a dish the class liked saying out loud but were skeptical about eating. “Does not sound like my cup of tea,” said Jermaine Brown, and Malaysia Williams was in agreement. A quick taste of the feta cheese did not change their minds. It didn’t take long to get everything chopped and diced and the tomato stew simmering. Everyone took turns cracking the eggs and gently sliding them on the simmering mixture. Our kitchen did not have a lid to fit the skillet, so we improvised with a cookie sheet. When it was time to eat we had some mixed reviews. “It just needs a little salt,” said Jermaine, who asked for seconds. But even with a little hot sauce, Malaysia was not won over. “Maybe it needs some chicken,” she said.