These teenagers were not convinced it would taste like steak, but they were open to trying. They were also making sweet potato fries, and blueberry hand pies for dessert, so there was plenty of work to be done, and Damir Riley, 19, set up his portable speaker so he and his classmates Tyrone and Vicky Shambry, 17, Lela’s sister, could sing and dance as they worked to a playlist as varied as “Believer” by Imagine Dragons and “Billie Jean” by Michael Jackson. And as they worked through the recipes, slicing then sautéing the peppers, onions, and mushrooms and cutting the sweet potatoes into fries, and then assembling the hand pies, Shambry was getting more and more excited about the mushrooms.