“I think a tasting menu is more of like precious, small plates one after the other, whereas this will fluctuate,” he said. “Like, it’s really like let us feed you. Sort of if your grandma had sort of like a bit of a drug-addled, disco bent. We want you to leave nourished and satisfied. We want to honor the fact that you’ve chosen to come here over any of the thousands of other places that you can go to and less than a thousand places that are probably worth it. But we want to honor that trust.”