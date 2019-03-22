Chris and Caitlin Rorer have rebranded Keen, the bar-restaurant they opened in November 2017 at 1708 Lombard St., the longtime former home of Astral Plane.
It’s now known as Midnight Iris.
They explained that the decor — which critic Craig LaBan described as “DIY whimsy” in an otherwise tepid review a year ago — would remain. The Keen name is coming off of everything, including the branded condoms offered in a free dispenser in the upstairs bathroom.
A new drink menu includes a CBD cocktail and a butterfly pea-infused vodka, and a new food menu, including a shrimp flatbread and salads, is due next week.