Jonn Klein (the Dive, Watkins Drinkery) revived a classic name in Philly taproom lore last summer when he set up this bar at Third and Porter Streets in South Philadelphia. The Wander Inn, once a regular venue of blues legend Bessie Smith, stood for decades across town at 18th and Federal Streets in Point Breeze. It sank into nuisance-bar status by the time of its closing around 2005 and is now the home of American Sardine Bar.