The James Beard Foundation is out with its list of semifinalists for its annual awards.
This is the so-called long list, which will be culled to the nominees, who will be announced March 27. The restaurant award ceremony is May 6.
Last year, the foundation announced changes in the nomination process that are intended to increase gender, race, and ethnic representation, as well as to increase transparency of the judging process.
Here are the Philadelphia connections:
On the list for best new restaurant: Andiario in West Chester and Bardea Food & Drink in Wilmington, Del.
Outstanding chef: Marc Vetri of Vetri Cucina in Center City
Best chef, Mid-Atlantic: Joey Baldino of Zeppoli in Collingswood; Nicholas Elmi of Laurel in South Philadelphia; Rich Landau of Vedge in Washington Square West; and Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa in South Philadelphia
Outstanding restaurant: Bolete in Bethlehem, Pa., Sagami in Collingswood, and Zahav in Society Hill
Outstanding service: Chef Vola’s of Atlantic City
Outstanding restaurateur: Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, High Street on Market, High Street on Hudson)
Rising star chef: Jesse Ito of Queen Village’s Royal Izakaya
Outstanding pastry chef: James Matty of Fishtown’s Suraya
Best baker: Tova du Plessis of South Philadelphia’s Essen Bakery
Outstanding bar program: Monk’s Cafe in Center City