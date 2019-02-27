The James Beard Foundation is out with its list of semifinalists for its annual awards.

This is the so-called long list, which will be culled to the nominees, who will be announced March 27. The restaurant award ceremony is May 6.

Last year, the foundation announced changes in the nomination process that are intended to increase gender, race, and ethnic representation, as well as to increase transparency of the judging process.

Here are the Philadelphia connections:

On the list for best new restaurant: Andiario in West Chester and Bardea Food & Drink in Wilmington, Del.

Outstanding chef: Marc Vetri of Vetri Cucina in Center City

Best chef, Mid-Atlantic: Joey Baldino of Zeppoli in Collingswood; Nicholas Elmi of Laurel in South Philadelphia; Rich Landau of Vedge in Washington Square West; and Cristina Martinez of South Philly Barbacoa in South Philadelphia

Outstanding restaurant: Bolete in Bethlehem, Pa., Sagami in Collingswood, and Zahav in Society Hill

Outstanding service: Chef Vola’s of Atlantic City

Outstanding restaurateur: Ellen Yin of High Street Hospitality Group (Fork, High Street on Market, High Street on Hudson)

Rising star chef: Jesse Ito of Queen Village’s Royal Izakaya

Outstanding pastry chef: James Matty of Fishtown’s Suraya

Best baker: Tova du Plessis of South Philadelphia’s Essen Bakery

Outstanding bar program: Monk’s Cafe in Center City

Full list is here.