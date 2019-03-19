Wednesday, March 20 is the first day of spring, and one confirmation is the giveaway:
Rita’s uses the occasion to give away cups of water ice from noon to 9 p.m. A topping of soft-serve ice cream is available for an additional charge.
Also it’s free cone day at Dairy Queen’s nonmall locations. Click here for locations.
Farther along the calendar:
Ben & Jerry’s scoop shops will do their giveaway April 9 from noon to 8 p.m. and Haagen-Dazs will offer free mini-cones from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 14.