Federal Donuts has rolled out a breakfast sandwich, which builds a steamed and fried egg, Cooper Sharp cheese, bacon, and a sweet and spicy cherry pepper relish on a Martin’s potato roll.
It’s sold for $6 including tax at all locations from 7 to 10:30 a.m. From March 4 to 18, the sandwich is offered with a free small cup of coffee.
The breakfast sandwich is the first permanent addition to the menu since a fried chicken sandwich, served starting at lunchtime, went on in late 2015. It complements Federal’s lineup of doughnuts and Korean fried chicken.
Also new and noteworthy:
Stefano Biasini’s fior di latte gelato that’s infused with violet marmellata at Gran Caffe L’Aquila (1716 Chestnut St.), a tie-in to the Philadelphia Flower Show.
The gelato’s taste is floral, so you literally get a breath of springtime along with the cool, creamy sensation. It’s $4.90 for a small to $8.50 for a large, and available through March 10 or while supplies last.