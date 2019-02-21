Anchored by its wood-fired oven, this Passyunk mainstay churns out some of the best Southern Italian fare in the city, and it’s not limited to pizza. Order burrata with marinated figs, fennel sausage-studded orecchiette, and salted caramel chocolate budino — a meal that would normally run close to $40 — for $25. And if pizza is what you really want, there’s still a deal to be had: Two of the four pies on the restaurant week menu usually cost $18 a pop.