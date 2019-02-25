This year’s Stadium Series game at the Linc opened up the opportunity for the two breweries to play a game of hockey under the stars in Philly, and Brunda leaped at the chance, he says. After making some calls, he secured some ice time, and asked Johnson if Tröegs wanted a rematch, which they did. It was also kismet, Calagione says, that Dogfish’s annual sales retreat was scheduled to bring 75 company employees to town ahead of the game.