This salad initially was conceived as a lesson in flavor-building by Ferreri for one of his young line cooks, Ben Ynocencio. Their collaboration was a master class in how not to be overwhelmed by the blooming multitudes, and how to harness that symphony of seasonal flavors into colorful harmony. I usually argue that less is more when it comes to food. But this salad proved the opposite could also be true in the hands of the right garde-manger maestro, as each tiny new element contributed a subtle new layer of brightness, flavor, and complexity. A whiff of fennel. The vegetal snap of pea shoots and floral chrysanthemum. The lift of mint. The brightness of a lemon and salsa verde dressing that buoyed it all as the salad evolved in the act of eating, gathering up all the tiny crunchy bits hidden below — toasted almonds, green garbanzos, cucumber — as each forkful twirled through a creamy layer of whipped ricotta on the plate that softened and enriched each bite. Any twinge of reluctance I had at destroying the Flower Show beauty of its initial presentation (the whole thing sprouting blooms of violet, white, yellow, and marigold red) was assuaged by the fact that it was even more satisfying to eat. Res Ipsa is a restaurant where some of the old favorites remain its greatest draw (hello again, amazing agrodolce chicken!) But the true beauty of this salad was poignant and powerful — the realization that its pleasure was as fleeting as spring itself. — Craig LaBan