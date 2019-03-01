Few of the city’s Indian restaurants have liquor licenses. But Hariharan Karmegam is having fun with his bar at Thanal Indian Tavern in Logan Square, especially with his cocktail list, where virtually every mixed drink brings an aromatic souvenir of his Southern Indian roots. Fennel syrup flavors the Collins. Cardamom bitters and mint tint the Green Revolution. A turmeric-infused gin tangles with orange bitters and maple syrup for the Cocktail Doctor, and coconut water, with fresh thyme-infused Cointreau, is surprisingly harmonious with whisky for Scotch de Coco.