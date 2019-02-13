Upon returning to Philadelphia, they looked for a way to keep Abruzzo in their lives and found it by opening restaurants. Lee manages daily operations and Cratil-Cretarola works on the mission to honor Abruzzo through events and cultural exchanges. Though they say they’ve made many mistakes along the way, Lee says that their personality differences have helped make them successful co-owners. “We’re not 100 percent wired the same way, which I think is a good thing,” she says. “In a lot of decisions, we can complement each other. We don’t always have to agree, but we each want the best outcome.”