Charlie’s Hamburgers, the Delaware County institution whose beefy creations routinely appear on best-burger lists in the region, will move five minutes down the road in Ridley Township.
Its new address will be 237 E. MacDade Blvd., in a strip center between Advanced Auto Parts and H&R Block.
The property that has housed Charlie’s, as well as Frontier Saloon, has been sold.
The move is effective April 18, Charlie’s announced on Facebook. The existing location, which opened in 1986 at 336 Kedron Ave., will be closed April 15 to 17 to allow moving of equipment.
“Same grills and ingredients, so our burgers and quality will remain unchanged!” the post read.
Charlie’s traces its roots to 1935, when Charles Convery and his wife, Beatrice, opened in a seasonal shack at what is now Route 420 at Baltimore Pike in Springfield, Delaware County. The business had to move because of road-widening, and was closed from late 1984 until its reopening in early 1986 across from Ridley Park Swim Club.