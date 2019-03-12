Meats grilled over binchotan charcoal will be the specialty of a contemporary Japanese restaurant due to open in April at 230 South St., the corner of American Street. For nearly three decades, the address was the Knave of Hearts, empty now for 18 years.
Bincho partners Brian Calhoun, who for two decades has operated the Haagen-Dazs shop on the same block, and Sat Ly, whose family owns Levittown’s popular Hong Kong Pearl restaurant.
Binchotan, a white charcoal that burns hotter than most other woods, results in a distinctive flavor that does not require a lot of sauces. Calhoun said Bincho’s grill is being custom-built in London.
Beef, seafood, and other proteins will be showcased in ice on a case near the entrance. The dining room will be set up with a U-shaped counter, and though the grilling will be done in front of customers, “it won’t be a show,” Calhoun told me.
The robata menu will include sashimi and a couple of rolls, as well as vegetarian options.
Calhoun indicated that the restaurant would get a liquor license down the road.