The Flyers held a brief optional practice early Wednesday before heading to the airport to beat the storm. Present was Cam Talbot, the veteran goaltender acquired in the trade that sent Antony Stolarz to Edmonton. … Gordon said he held a brief meeting in which he cautioned against repeating Tuesday’s slow start in Montreal. ``We went through a stretch from when we were 14 points out where we went 16-3-1,’’ the interim coach said. ``And up until [Tuesday] I felt we always had the right mind-set. The compete level was there. … So it’s just the understanding that when you go through a stretch of 20 games where you’ve had the success we’ve had, at some point you’re going to have a game where you just don’t have the right mind-set, and I think that’s the thing we’ve got to fix right from the puck drop in Montreal.''