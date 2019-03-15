In truth, it was the five minutes after that 25th minute — when the Capitals increased their lead from 2-1 to 4-1 — that doomed Hart and his teammates. Still, you have to wonder if Hart might have escaped those first 30 minutes in better shape had he played against Ottawa on Monday night. Then when you split Elliott and Hart on Thursday and Friday against two of the league’s elite teams, you have two goaltenders who have played recently.