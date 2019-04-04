Goalie Brian Elliott (2.81 GAA, .912 save percentage) will face his former team, St. Louis, in what could be his last game with the Flyers. ... Former Flyer Brayden Schenn has 15 goals and 50 points for the Blues. The Flyers drafted Morgan Frost and Joel Farabee – forwards now regarded as their two best prospects – with No. 1 picks they acquired in the Schenn deal. … The Flyers put Corban Knight (one goal, four points in 21 games) on waivers. … Shawn Tilger, a longtime expert on the Flyers’ business side, announced he was stepping down after the season. … Goalie Alex Lyon, who is involved in numerous charity events, was named the Phantoms’ nominee as the AHL man of the year. … Binnington was named the league’s rookie of the month in February and March.