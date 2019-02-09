Defenseman Philippe Myers, promoted from Lehigh Valley in the wake of Saturday morning’s depth trade that sent Dale Weise and Christian Folin to Montreal for defenseman David Schlemko and center Byron Froese, was in the press box, but did not dress. He is expected to play Monday against Pittsburgh. Said Myers: “I can’t wait to wear the colors. I can’t wait to get on the ice. I feel as ready as I’ve ever been.” In 48 games for the Phantoms this season, he has posted nine goals and 20 assists for 29 points, along with 57 penalty minutes and a plus-5 rating. The 6-5, 202-pound native of Moncton, New Brunswick, has appeared in 98 games for the Phantoms since joining the team before the 2017-18 season, gathering a total of 14 goals and 36 assists for 50 points.