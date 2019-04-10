Gostisbehere, whose name has surfaced in trade rumors because of his ability and the fact he is signed for four more years with an annual $4.5 million cap hit, started the season on the first pairing with Ivan Provorov. Toward the end of the season, he was frequently on the third pairing, “so obviously, for me, I have to look in the mirror and have a good summer and really bear down and get things going,” he said.