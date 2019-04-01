Dallas, coming off a 3-0-1 road trip through Western Canada, can clinch a Western Conference playoff spot if it collects one point Tuesday. … Defenseman Samuel Morin, who sat out Sunday’s 3-0 loss to the Rangers, will return to the lineup Tuesday. Morin has played in five NHL games in his career. … The Flyers scored a 2-1 win over Dallas on Jan. 10 in their only other game against the Stars this season. Hart made 37 saves in that game. … Despite not being recalled from the minors until Dec. 17, Hart leads the Flyers in the star-of-the-game standings with 46 points, three more than Claude Giroux and six more than Sean Couturier. ... Entering Tuesday, Stolarz has a 4.00 GAA and .898 save percentage in five games with Edmonton.