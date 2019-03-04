Actor Luke Perry, known for his role on Beverly Hills 90210, has died following complications from a massive stroke. He was 52.
Perry died Monday morning at a hospital in Burbank, Calif. while surrounded by his family, according Perry’s publicist Arnold Robinson. The actor was previously admitted to the hospital following what TMZ reports was a “massive stroke” last Wednesday while at his home in Sherman Oaks, Calif.
A longtime actor, Perry began his career in entertainment in the early 1980s, and eventually became known for 90210, which originally aired on Fox from 1990 to 2000. Perry played beloved loner Dylan McKay for the duration of the series, which has been targeted to be rebooted.
In addition to his work in 90210, Perry also appeared on popular programs like Oz and Body of Proof, and was most recently featured on The CW’s Riverdale. Perry also is slated to appear in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which focuses on Charles Manson and the 1969 Tate murders.
“The family appreciated the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world,” a representative told TMZ.
Fox announced a reboot of Beverly Hills, 90210 last month, noting in an announcement that the network has ordered six episodes scheduled to air this summer. The show will feature original 90210 cast members Jason Priestley, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering, Jennie Garth, Gabrielle Carteris, and Brian Austin Green, though Perry was not named as a returning actor.