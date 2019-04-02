I became famous first, probably, for doing Peter Falk, his character, Lt. Columbo, I did on The Tonight Show for [Johnny] Carson and Carson loved it. And then I was accosted in the produce section in Los Angeles by Peter Falk, who had seen me do the impression, where I had taught myself to cross just one eye, because Peter Falk famously had a glass eye, from an early age. And I’d seen him talk about it in TV Guide, so I felt it was OK to teach myself to move just one eye when doing the impression. So he actually said [he imitates Falk], “How do you do that with your eye? Me, I understand. But how do you do that?” That voice is more impressive if you see just one eye moving.