Investigation Discovery can’t seem to get enough of the Philadelphia area.
The true-crime network, which on Wednesday will premiere the second season of its Philly-focused series Homicide City, is planning a two-part special for next year on the July 2017 murders of four young men in Bucks County: Jimi Patrick, 19, of Newtown Township; Dean Finocchiaro, 19, of Middletown Township; Thomas Meo, 21, of Plumstead Township; and Mark Sturgis, 22, of Pennsburg.
Cosmo DiNardo last year pleaded guilty to the killings and was sentenced to four consecutive life terms. His cousin Sean Katz still faces trial on charges of helping DiNardo kill and bury three of the four victims, whose bodies were discovered on the DiNardo family farm in Solebury Township.
Called The Lost Boys of Bucks County, the special appears to be focusing on Megan Freer, a Middletown police officer who last year was presented with the Attorney General’s Award for Distinguished Policing by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions for her work on the case.
Here’s how the cable network is describing the project, which is being produced by Story House Productions and which is scheduled for the first quarter of 2020:
Investigation Discovery describes itself as the No. 1 network for women 25-54 across the total day.