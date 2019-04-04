Rachel gets wind of it when she sees procession of local children taking a dog to the haunted pet cemetery. They are wearing pagan animals masks that would be scarier if they did not look like something a graduate of an expensive design school had labored on for six months to meet the specifications of a Hollywood art director. (Also, the slow-motion, head-tilt close-up of a masked figure is such a cliché it’s been parodied in the Taco Bell fake-movie commercials.)