Hancock, of course, is a modern jazz giant whose career has stretched almost six decades, dating back to his days playing with Donald Byrd and the Miles Davis’ quintet in the 1960s, and he’s also always been an innovator skilled at expanding jazz’s reach. The 78-year-old keyboardist broke through to pop with his 1983 hit “Rockit” and won Grammy album of the year honors for The Joni Letters, his 2007 tribute to Joni Mitchell.