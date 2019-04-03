The movie builds on the good vibes created by Levi and Grazer, and benefits from the likable characters who comprise Batson’s foster family, who live in an approximation of Philadelphia. It’s actually Toronto, but there is there is a great deal of second-unit Philly scenery, and locals will get a kick out of the way CGI artists make use of William Penn’s statue and the LOVE sculpture. Or the way Shazam and Freddy discuss possible superhero names, like Mr. Philadelphia, rejected on the grounds that it sounds too much like cream cheese.