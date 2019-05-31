This is how chains survive in an environment that has them competing with home theaters and streaming services. And it’s almost certain to be part of a larger menu of options for customers. 4DX originated in Korea, and the Asian markets are taking the lead in transforming the theater experience. There, new cities are being built from the ground up, and so are the relationships between content providers and exhibitors. In China, a chain is co-operating with Chinese streaming services to offer streamed movies based on a critical mass of online requests from customers. Get enough Game of Thrones fans together, and you could rent a theater for a binge watch — in IMAX, 4DX, whatever. The point is that the customer/exhibitor interface will be more collaborative and flexible.