Rappers Cardi B. and Travis Scott will headline this year’s Made in America, the Jay-Z curated Labor Day weekend music festival that will take place on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway in Philadelphia for the eighth consecutive year.
It will be the second appearance at MIA by Cardi B., the stripper and reality TV star turned rapper, who played the fest in 2017 just as her breakout single “Bodak Yellow” was taking the pop charts by storm. Since then, she’s gone from strength to strength with a 2018 album, Invasion of Privacy, that shut the mouths of any naysayers suspecting she’s a one hit wonder.
Scott is also a formidable hip-hop star, a Houston emcee who is a known as Kylie Jenner’s boyfriend to viewers of Keeping Up with the Kardashians and like many self-respecting rapper frequently stylizes the $ in his name as a dollar sign. He won critical praise as well as commercial success with last year’s Astroworld, and its subsequent ambitiously-staged tour that played the Wells Fargo Center in December.
It should be noted that the MIA lineup as of now is incomplete. In years past, the great majority of acts have been announced in one fell swoop, with some add-ons later, as happened last year when Kendrick Lamar was a late breaking bombshell.
A total of only 31 acts were announced on Tuesday, though, and with five stages happening for 10 hours over the course of two days, the final number will likely almost double that. So expect future announcements to be on the way, and if you’re not thrilled with the lineup so far, it’s likely to change and more big names could be added.
The fest will once again be staged on the streets of Philadelphia, with the main Rocky stage situated in front of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
That positioning was a matter of contention before last year’s festival when word got out that the Kenney administration planned to move the fest to another unspecified site, news that appeared to take Jay-Z and his Roc Nation entertainment company by surprise, causing a public kerfuffle that was resolved in time for last year’s fest that was headlined by Post Malone and Nicki Minaj, and featured star performances by Kendrick Lamar and a homecoming for the recently-released Meek Mill.
In addition to those two hip-hop headliners, a slew of other acts have been announced for the fest, which will take lace on multiple stages on August 31 and September 1. Among them: emo-rapper Juice Wrld, British electro-crooner James Blake (who recently played the Fillmore), electronic dance DJ-producer Kaskade, California funk and hip-hop band Anderson .Paak & the Free Nationals, rising alt-R&B singer Jorja Smith, Florida rapper Kodak Black, and Philadelphia break out hip-hop star Tierra Whack, who Meek Mill brought onstage last year to perform her “Hungry Hippo."
Tuesday’s announcement would appear to make it clear that the festival has continued its transition to becoming an almost all-hip-hop event. The closest thing to a rock act on the bill is Blake, who makes gauzy, atmospheric soundscapes and frequently collaborate with rappers and R&B stars.
And the undercard of the fest lineup announced so far contains many compelling not-so-mainstream hip-hop acts, such as Stones Throw Records deejay producer Madlib, who’ll be performing with rapper Freddie Gibbs; Haitian-Canadian producer and sometime-Anderson .Paak collaborator Kaytranada; and Pink Sweat$, the Philly producer and singer who won the Grulke Prize at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas in March for best Developing U.S. Act.
As it stands, the lineup is solid if not thrilling. The top of the line headliners beat las year’s duo of would-be “Rockstar” rapper Post-Malone and Minaj, who turned in a disappointingly lackluster performance.
Both the charismatic Cardi and Scott are daring performers with theatrical flair that should make the most of their name-in-lights spot. On the other hand, the under card is so far not nearly as electric as it was last year, when Meek, Lamar, Janelle Monae, Miguel and Lizzo were all on the bill. But it’s still early days, we’ll see how it shakes out.
A ticket pre-sale for subscribers to Jay-Z’s Tidal streaming service and for American Express cardholders starts at 10 a.m. on April 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday. A portion of ticket sales go to the American Civil Liberties Union and, new this year, the to Reform Alliance, the criminal justice reform foundation co-founded by Meek Mill whose board includes Jay-Z. More info can be found at madeinamericafest.com.