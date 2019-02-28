Michelle Zauner of Philly band Japanese Breakfast is a woman of many talents.
Soft Sounds From Another Planet, the second album by the Korean-American songwriter under the Japanese Breakfast moniker, was one of the standout releases of 2017, and the collection continues to find a wider audience. The video for “Boyish” from the album, which Zauner directed, will be shown as an official entry at the SXSW Film Festival in Austin, Texas next month, where Japanese Breakfast are also playing.
In 2016, Zauner won a Glamour magazine essay contest with “Real Life: Love, Loss and Kimchi,” about losing her mother to cancer at a young age and the process of grieving and healing through learning to cook the Korean dishes her mother often prepared
That article led to the Bryn Mawr College graduate who grew up in the Pacific Northwest to begin work on a memoir about “searching for identity in a hybrid culture, and finding a passion for her ancestry and Korean cooking as a way to heal and return to her roots in the wake of loss.”
The book now has a title — Crying In H Mart — that was also the name of the moving article that Zauner wrote for the New Yorker last year, which was set in the H Mart supermarket in Elkins Park in Montgomery County. Today it was announced that Crying will be put out by prestigious Alfred A. Knopf publishing house. As of yet, there is no announced pub date.
Japanese Breakfast played three sold-out shows at Johnny Brenda’s in Philadelphia in December and is heading out on a tour in March that will take the band across the U.S. and also to Asia, with dates in Seoul, Tokyo and Jakarta. Watch the “Boyish” video below.