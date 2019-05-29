Director Michael Dougherty (Krampus) is working with leftover bits of Gareth Edwards sloggy 2015 reboot (this one’s slightly shorter), and though his approach has more wit, he’s working with clashing swatches of plot. The terrorists say they want to reduce civilization to rubble so that the natural world can regenerate — as is already happening, we see, in the rubble of vice-covered San Francisco. So if it’s already happening, why the monster apocalypse?