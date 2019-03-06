Back in the mid-1990s when he was known as Tauheed Epps, 2 Chainz played two years of college basketball for Alabama State University. And although he never averaged more than three points per game, that does give him more legit hoop cred than most rappers who pepper verses with references to their NBA pals. That might explain his relationship with LeBron James, the Los Angeles Laker hip-hop fan and nascent entertainment mogul who executive produced ROGTTL, 2 Chainz’s fifth and best album. “NCAA,” which argues college athletes deserve to get paid, is the only song that chiefly concerns itself with sports, but James was involved in song selection and seeing to it that the scene-stealing rapper put his best foot forward with consistency. Which he does, alongside an impressive list of collaborators. The album opens with 2 Chainz dispensing fatherly advice with the aid of Philadelphia soul singer Marsha Ambrosius on “Forgiven,” and other standout features come courtesy of Young Thug, Kendrick Lamar, Lil Wayne, Ariana Grande and Travis Scott. — Dan DeLuca