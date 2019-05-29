I first wrote about being molested in a song on my new album inspired by the book. I hadn’t actually written about the situation of being molested and how I felt about it in the book. Then I shared the song with someone on my team, and she as like ‘Man, this happened to you?’ I told her ‘Yes,’ and that it would only make it to the album. She was surprised as to why I wouldn’t put it in the book. Thinking about how I use books to heal and inspire people and give people insight as to how to help themselves became my motivation to include that story in the memoir. It was a true journey to remember all this and that — go through the steps, recall where I was, what I felt, where this person touched me — that was hard. Trying to remember and get through memories I had tucked and pushed away was difficult. Writing it though was a release. I felt free. I felt even more free as I started getting interviewed about it. Now, I’m getting asked about it all the time. It felt therapeutic to them and me. I felt as if I was doing God’s work.